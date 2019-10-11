Guilty plea in drunken child custody exchange

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man accused of being drunk while picking up some children has pleaded guilty.
Brandon Michael Adler, 24 of Chatfield, entered a guilty plea to one count of DWI and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and a $400 fine.
Adler was arrested at Striker’s Lounge in Stewartville on March 24. Authorities say Adler met with the children’s father for a custody exchange in the American Legion parking lot and the father called law enforcement after Adler was almost hit pulling out of the lot.
Court documents say a breath test showed Adler had a blood alcohol level of .157.
