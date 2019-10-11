Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Guilty plea in drunken child custody exchange

Chatfield man sentenced to probation.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man accused of being drunk while picking up some children has pleaded guilty.

Brandon Michael Adler, 24 of Chatfield, entered a guilty plea to one count of DWI and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and a $400 fine.

Adler was arrested at Striker’s Lounge in Stewartville on March 24. Authorities say Adler met with the children’s father for a custody exchange in the American Legion parking lot and the father called law enforcement after Adler was almost hit pulling out of the lot.

Court documents say a breath test showed Adler had a blood alcohol level of .157.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events