Guilty plea in drunken boat crash on Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Dakota man pleads guilty to drunkenly crashing a boat into a Clear Lake dock.

Edward Peter Michael Eades, 23 of Grand Forks, ND, was sentenced to two days in jail and a $1,000 fine after entering a guilty plea to operating a boat while intoxicated-1st offense. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Eades was piloting a boat early on July 4 when he hit a dock and another boat in the 5600 block of South Shore Drive.

No one was injured but the Sheriff’s Office says the dock sustained structural damage.