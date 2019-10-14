MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Dakota man pleads guilty to drunkenly crashing a boat into a Clear Lake dock.
Edward Peter Michael Eades, 23 of Grand Forks, ND, was sentenced to two days in jail and a $1,000 fine after entering a guilty plea to operating a boat while intoxicated-1st offense. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Eades was piloting a boat early on July 4 when he hit a dock and another boat in the 5600 block of South Shore Drive.
No one was injured but the Sheriff’s Office says the dock sustained structural damage.
Related Content
- Guilty plea in drunken boat crash on Clear Lake
- Guilty plea in drunken crash
- Guilty plea in drunken child custody exchange
- Guilty plea in Clear Lake assault
- Trial set in Clear Lake boating crash
- Clear Lake drug bust produces one guilty plea
- Not guilty plea to burglary and assault in Clear Lake
- Rochester man pleads guilty in drunken Mower County crash
- Dodge Center man pleads not guilty for drunken crash
- Man pleads guilty to drunken crimes
Scroll for more content...