Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Guilty plea in deadly North Iowa crash

Thomas Parcher Thomas Parcher

Man pleads guilty after being a passenger in a second fatal accident.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man involved in two fatal crashes is pleading guilty in one of them.

Thomas John Parcher, 29 of Marble Rock, has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court to homicide by vehicle by reckless driving. Authorities say he was driving on December 22, 2017, when he went off the road and rolled several times in the ditch in the area of 190th Street and Zinnia Avenue

A passenger, Tonya Martin, 50 of Rockwell, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The criminal complaint states Parcher was tested and found to have a blood alcohol content of .136 after the crash.

A plea hearing for Parcher is now set for December 10. According to court documents, homicide by vehicle by reckless driving is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Parcher’s prosecution was delayed after he was a passenger in two-vehicle collision on April 20 east of Charles City. Parcher was seriously injured in that crash while three other people were killed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Image

Rochester Perkins shutting down

Image

Enforcement power of railroad officers

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Governor-Elect Walz stops in Rochester

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events