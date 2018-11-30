Guilty plea in deadly North Iowa crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man involved in two fatal crashes is pleading guilty in one of them.

Thomas John Parcher, 29 of Marble Rock, has entered a guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court to homicide by vehicle by reckless driving. Authorities say he was driving on December 22, 2017, when he went off the road and rolled several times in the ditch in the area of 190th Street and Zinnia Avenue

A passenger, Tonya Martin, 50 of Rockwell, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The criminal complaint states Parcher was tested and found to have a blood alcohol content of .136 after the crash.

A plea hearing for Parcher is now set for December 10. According to court documents, homicide by vehicle by reckless driving is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Parcher’s prosecution was delayed after he was a passenger in two-vehicle collision on April 20 east of Charles City. Parcher was seriously injured in that crash while three other people were killed.