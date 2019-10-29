Clear

Guilty plea in cross-border pursuit that ended in gunfire

Authorities say St. Paul man led them on 100 mph chase.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a high-speed chase from southern Minnesota into North Iowa.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30 of St. Paul, was arrested on September 25. Authorities say during the 100 mile per hour pursuit from Freeborn County into Worth County, Amabile made contact with an Albert Lea squad car, displayed a handgun, and tried to carjack another vehicle on Highway 105. A Freeborn County deputy eventually fired three shots through his patrol windshield at Amabile and he dropped to the ground.

Amabile was not wounded in the incident.

His trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday in Worth County but Amabile has now pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree theft and is set to be sentenced on December 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Cooler than normal temps sticking around through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pedestrian Detection

Image

College students targeted by phony phone calls

Image

Veterans advocate for cannabis to be legalized

Image

Pediatric patients get a surprise visitor

Image

Mason City water main break

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Community Events