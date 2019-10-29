Guilty plea in cross-border pursuit that ended in gunfire

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a high-speed chase from southern Minnesota into North Iowa.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30 of St. Paul, was arrested on September 25. Authorities say during the 100 mile per hour pursuit from Freeborn County into Worth County, Amabile made contact with an Albert Lea squad car, displayed a handgun, and tried to carjack another vehicle on Highway 105. A Freeborn County deputy eventually fired three shots through his patrol windshield at Amabile and he dropped to the ground.

Amabile was not wounded in the incident.

His trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday in Worth County but Amabile has now pleaded guilty to one count of 1st degree theft and is set to be sentenced on December 9.