Guilty plea in crash that killed an Albert Lea teen

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a crash that killed a Freeborn County teen.

Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringeon, 19 of Albert Lea, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, underage drinking and driving, and driving without a license after the crash on August 27.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Boots-Ringeon was driving south on 795th Avenue by the Glenville pool when he went off the road and hit a tree. Authorities say the crash killed James Joseph Amarosa III, 17 of Albert Lea, and seriously injured Cameron Michael Cunningham, 15 of Twin Lakes.

Two other teenage passengers, Shelby Watkins of Austin and Chase Garza of Albert Lea, suffered minor injuries.

Boots-Ringeon pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Court records do not list a sentencing date.

Criminal vehicular homicide is punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Minnesota.