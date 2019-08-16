Guilty plea in case of counterfeit cash in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of passing “funny money” at Albert Lea businesses is pleading guilty.

Satera Marie Kontz, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested in April after police received reports of a woman spending counterfeit cash in town. Officers identified her vehicle, followed it to a motel parking lot, and say they found counterfeit bills and about 10 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Kontz is pleading guilty to possession of counterfeit currency. A charge of 5th degree drug possession is being dismissed. Her sentencing is set for September 20.