Guilty plea in case of counterfeit cash in Albert Lea

Satera Kontz Satera Kontz

Drug charge dropped in plea deal.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman accused of passing “funny money” at Albert Lea businesses is pleading guilty.

Satera Marie Kontz, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested in April after police received reports of a woman spending counterfeit cash in town. Officers identified her vehicle, followed it to a motel parking lot, and say they found counterfeit bills and about 10 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Kontz is pleading guilty to possession of counterfeit currency. A charge of 5th degree drug possession is being dismissed. Her sentencing is set for September 20.

