Guilty plea in assault at a Rochester bar

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of punching his girlfriend at a bar pleads guilty.

Cole Richard McGuire, 23 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 5th degree assault and was given one year of probation to the court.

McGuire was arrested after witnesses at Kathy’s Pub said McGuire struck his girlfriend several times on August 16 before bystanders came to her assistance.

Another charge against McGuire of 5th degree assault and obstructing the legal process have been dismissed.

