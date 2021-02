CLARION, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a Wright County stabbing.

David Hernandez, 31 of Webster City, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the July 10, 2019 stabbing of Carl Burras in Eagle Grove. Law enforcement says Hernandez stabbed Burras multiple times with a screwdriver.

Hernandez was arrested in October 2019 after DNA evidence identified him as Burras’ attacker.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 9 in Wright County District Court.