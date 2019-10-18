Guilty plea in Worth County trespassing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - One guilty plea is entered in a Worth County trespassing case.

Klay Witte, 21 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to trespassing and interference with official acts. He was ordered to pay a total of $592.50 in fines and court costs.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office says Witte was one of three people who drove a vehicle onto someone else's property on October 12. After the property owner called the Worth County Sheriff's Office, Eric Neswold and Lucas Yezek were taken into custody. Witte later turned himself in.

Neswold, 20 of Rock Falls, is charged with trespassing, purchase of alcohol underage, unsafe entry onto sidewalk or roadway, and interference with official acts. Yezek, 21 of Marion, is charged with trespassing, providing alcohol to a minor,and interference with official acts. Neither has entered a plea.