Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Guilty plea in Worth County trespassing

Eric Neswold (Left), Klay Witte (center), Lucas Yezek (right)
Eric Neswold (Left), Klay Witte (center), Lucas Yezek (right)

Still awaiting pleas from two defendants.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - One guilty plea is entered in a Worth County trespassing case.

Klay Witte, 21 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to trespassing and interference with official acts. He was ordered to pay a total of $592.50 in fines and court costs.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office says Witte was one of three people who drove a vehicle onto someone else's property on October 12. After the property owner called the Worth County Sheriff's Office, Eric Neswold and Lucas Yezek were taken into custody. Witte later turned himself in.

Neswold, 20 of Rock Falls, is charged with trespassing, purchase of alcohol underage, unsafe entry onto sidewalk or roadway, and interference with official acts. Yezek, 21 of Marion, is charged with trespassing, providing alcohol to a minor,and interference with official acts. Neither has entered a plea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Community Events