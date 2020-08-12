Guilty plea in fatal Winona beating and arson

WINONA, Minn. – A man accused of killing someone and then setting fire to a home is pleading guilty.

Steven Edward Miller, 33 of Winona, entered guilty pleas Wednesday to 2nd degree murder and 1st degree arson. A second count of 2nd degree murder was dismissed.

Authorities say Miller murdered David John Seaman, 44, in March 2019 and then set fire to Seaman’s Winona home with the victim’s body inside. Court documents state an autopsy found no smoke in Seaman’s lungs but multiple cuts to his head and multiple fractures to his face and skull. Investigators say there is also security video of Miller buying a gallon of gasoline and a lighter before the fire at Seaman’s home.

According to court documents, when police were talking to Miller about Seaman’s death he said “he was a good person. I don’t, I don’t know why, like I say, there’s no, there’s no, you know, like you said, it was a drug induced coma, like, but I don’t understand it myself, why.”

Miller is now scheduled to be sentenced on October 5. He remains in the Winona County Jail without bond.