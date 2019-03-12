Guilty plea in Winnebago County embezzlement

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a Winnebago County embezzlement case.

Amy Lynn Richter, 49 of Titonka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree theft. She was accused of using company credit cards and other means to steal $51,408.51 from Eddy’s Glass and Door in Forest City between May 2017 and June 2018.

Richter is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.