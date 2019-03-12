Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Guilty plea in Winnebago County embezzlement

Titonka woman charged with stealing over $50,000.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a Winnebago County embezzlement case.

Amy Lynn Richter, 49 of Titonka, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 1st degree theft. She was accused of using company credit cards and other means to steal $51,408.51 from Eddy’s Glass and Door in Forest City between May 2017 and June 2018.

Richter is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Warmth, and Flooding

Image

Preparing for possible flooding

Image

Surge in young voter turnout in Minnesota

Image

Sexual assault policy

Image

RRMR closes exercise room

Image

Highlights: John Marshall and Austin reach section title game

Image

Clearing culverts and storm drains

Image

Tracking the Rainy Week Ahead

Image

Upgrades to water facilities in Britt

Image

Clearing Roofs of Snow and Ice

Community Events