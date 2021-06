ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for an attack on Rochester police and a pizza delivery vehicle.

Jessy Dian Dominguez, 30 of Rochester, was arrested on April 12 after he allegedly tried to hit a pizza delivery car with a wrench, then attempted to crash his bicycle into a police car and wrestle with an officer before being arrested.

Dominguez pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of threats of violence. His sentencing is set for August 16.