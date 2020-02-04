Guilty plea in Rochester machete rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man charged with terrorizing a family.

Harun Ali Abdulle, 30 of Rochester, was arrested for an October 11, 2019, incident where police say he went into someone else’s apartment on Kenosha Drive NW and used a large machete to slash the sofas and break the television. Court documents state there were children in the apartment during the attack and that Abdulle later threatened the family, saying he would cut them up into pieces with a knife.

Abdulle was facing five felonies and two misdemeanors and has pleaded guilty to one of each: 1st degree damage to property and trespassing.

His sentencing is set for March 18.