Guilty plea in Rochester drive-thru attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a fast food drive-thru attack is now pleading guilty.

Kareem Isaiah Hollins, 22 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of stalking.

Rochester police say Hollins and Emily Busho of Ellendale attacked two people waiting in the drive-thru at the Marion Road SE Burger King on June 14, 2020. Hollins was accused of grabbing the victim’s car keys and leaving, then resisting arrest and giving one officer a bloody nose.

His sentencing is now scheduled for March 15.

Busho was ticketed for 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.