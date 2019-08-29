Guilty plea in Rochester chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty for a car chase that ended when he crashed into a snow bank.

Matthew Edward Dohrmann, 43 of Rochester, was arrested on March 20 and charged with four felonies. He’s now pleaded guilty to one count of DWI. His sentencing is set for January 6, 2020.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Dohrmann was seen speeding on 26th Avenue NW, then refused to stop until going into a snow bank at Valley Drive NW. He was captured trying to run away from the scene.