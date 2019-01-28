Clear
Guilty plea in Rochester Subway thefts

Police say more than $1,000 was stolen.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of stealing from the Subway store where he worked is pleading guilty.

Justin Tyreke Lee, 20 of Rochester, is charged with 3rd degree burglary and theft. Police say he stole over $1,000 in cash and a computer tablet from the Subway on 1st Avenue SE on Christmas Eve, 2018. Court records say the crimes were recorded on video.

Lee’s sentencing is set for March 11.

