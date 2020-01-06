Guilty plea in Rochester KFC shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a KFC parking lot shooting.

George Earl Oliver, 28 of Rochester, is pleading guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Police say Oliver fired at a vehicle in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant in the 700 block of 12th Street SE, hitting a 16-year-old male in the leg and grazing another teen on October 23, 2019.

Two counts of 2nd degree assault will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Oliver’s sentencing is set for February 26.