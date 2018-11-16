Clear
Guilty plea in Oronoco burglary

Pine Island woman suspected in another.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 3:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in two burglaries pleads guilty to one.

Barbara Jo Larson, 24 of Pine Island, entered a guilty plea Friday to 1st degree burglary for a July break-in at an Oronoco home. Law enforcement says Larson tried to steal prescription drugs, jewelry, and collector coins but was interrupted when the homeowners returned.

Larson was also charged with another burglary in Oronoco in June where a passport was stolen.

Her sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2019.

