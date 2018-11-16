ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in two burglaries pleads guilty to one.
Barbara Jo Larson, 24 of Pine Island, entered a guilty plea Friday to 1st degree burglary for a July break-in at an Oronoco home. Law enforcement says Larson tried to steal prescription drugs, jewelry, and collector coins but was interrupted when the homeowners returned.
Larson was also charged with another burglary in Oronoco in June where a passport was stolen.
Her sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2019.
Related Content
- Guilty plea in Oronoco burglary
- Guilty plea in Oronoco bat attack
- Guilty plea in summer burglary
- Guilty plea in summer apartment burglary
- Guilty pleas in Floyd County farm burglary
- Guilty plea in Mason City garage burglaries
- Not guilty pleas in cement plant burglaries
- Not guilty plea in Mason City burglary
- Oronoco man sentenced for fight with neighbor
- Dry Conditions, Oronoco Fire Spreads Fast
Scroll for more content...