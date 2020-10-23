Guilty plea in Olmsted County crash that nearly killed a 3-year-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Oronoco man is pleading guilty for a collision that seriously injured a 3-year-old girl.

Joshua Michael Jacobson, 39, entered a guilty plea Friday to criminal vehicular operation.

He was charged in January with four counts of that crime for crashing into another vehicle in Farmington Township on November 14, 2019. The collision left a passenger in the other vehicle, 3-year-old Evelyn Mckenzie, without a pulse and not breathing. An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy performed CPR on the girl for at least 20 minutes until help arrived. Evelyn was then flown to St. Marys Hospital where she was revived.

Investigator say Jacobson appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant at the crash site and admitted to using methamphetamine two day before the collision.

Jacobson is now due to be sentenced on December 31.