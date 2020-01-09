Guilty plea in Olmsted County child sex case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of having sex with a child is pleading guilty.
Michael Allen Smith, 37, was arrested in June 2019 after a woman told the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office she found images on Smith’s computer of him engaging in sex acts with a 12-year-old girl.
On Thursday, Smith entered a guilty plea to 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and use of a minor in a sexual performance. His sentencing has been set for March 4 after Smith undergoes a psychosexual evaluation.
He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center without bond.
