Guilty plea in Olmsted County chase

Nicholas Hanson Nicholas Hanson

Deputies say man was arrested with meth.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A guilty plea is entered in a winter chase through Olmsted County.

Nicholas John Hanson, 35 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing is set for October 14.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Hanson over on January 12, but Hanson pulled away and made several evasive moves before finally stopping at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 21st Street SE. Deputies say Hanson was arrested with 1.84 grams of methamphetamine.

