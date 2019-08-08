Guilty plea in Olmsted County abduction

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over two years after an alleged kidnapping and assault, a guilty plea is entered.

Jamie David Buck, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to false imprisonment. He was arrested in June 2017 after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Buck was involved in the abduction of a 28-year-old man. Authorities say the victim was picked up after a job interview, duct taped and beaten, then dropped off at a gas station.

Buck’s sentencing is set for September 18. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $150,000 bond.