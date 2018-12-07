Guilty plea in North Butler school lockdown

GREENE, Iowa – A Butler County teen is pleading guilty to causing a school lockdown.

Andrew Stephan Corwin, 19 of Greene, is pleading guilty to one count of threat of terrorism.

Authorities say he told a Charles City High School student that he was going to shoot up a school. That led to a lockdown at North Butler High School on May 30 that lasted about 45 minutes. Investigators say when questioned about it, Corwin said he was sorry and wouldn’t do something like that again.

A sentencing hearing for Corwin is scheduled for February 6, 2019. Threat of terrorism is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.