Guilty plea in Mitchell County child sex crime case

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to child sex crimes in North Iowa.

Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, has entered guilty pleas in Mitchell County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. A sentencing date is scheduled for January 14, 2020.

Young was arrested on July 25 and his trial was to start on December 4.

One of the counts of lascivious acts is a class “D” felony and one is a class “C” felony. “D” felonies carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and “C” felonies carry a maximum sentence of 10 years.