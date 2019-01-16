Clear
Guilty plea in Mason City strangulation

Woman says she was hit in the head and face.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in the choking and beating of a woman in North Iowa.

Brian Nathaniel Smith, 35 of Mason City, was arrested in December 2018. Law enforcement says his female victim had red marks “in the pattern of fingers around her neck and throat.” The woman said she was hit several times in the head and face as well.

Smith is pleading guilty to domestic abuse causing bodily injury. His sentenced is due to take place on March 4.

Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
