Guilty plea in Mason City road rage arrest

Theodore Schultz Theodore Schultz

Authorities say mans blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A summer road rage incident leads to a winter guilty plea.

Theodore Robert Schultz, 63 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to threatened intimidation with a dangerous weapon and OWI-1st offense. He was charged after Mason City law enforcement says he got a gun from his vehicle on June 24 and began walking toward and yelling at other people.

Schultz was reportedly angry about being passed on the street. Court documents state he had a blood alcohol level of .156 at the time of this arrest.

Schultz is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2019.

