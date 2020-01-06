MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man pleads guilty to his third drug crime.
Edward Paul Bunch Jr., 46 0f Mason City, was arrested in September 2019 after a traffic stop. Law enforcement says Bunch had a baggie of meth in his pocket and another was near his feet.
He pleaded guilty Monday to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. A sentencing hearing is set for March 9.
Related Content
- Guilty plea in North Iowa meth possession
- Expired tags lead to guilty plea for meth possession
- Federal guilty plea in North Iowa meth case
- Not guilty plea over meth and guns in North Iowa
- Garage-dweller pleads guilty to meth possession
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Britt woman pleads guilty to meth possession
- Guilty plea in Rochester drug possession
- Not guilty plea to illegal gun possession
Scroll for more content...