Guilty plea in Mason City drive-by shooting

Robert Buckner
Robert Buckner

Two defendants arrested more than a year after the gunfire.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON, CITY, Iowa - The first of two men accused of a drive-by shooting in the summer of 2018 is pleading guilty.

Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Wilson fired at another vehicle while he was the passenger in a car driven by Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold HIll, Oregon. The gunfire happened June 21, 2018, in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue in Mason City.


Jacob Wilson

No sentencing date has been set for Buckner.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon but a plea change and sentencing hearing for him has been scheduled for March 20.

Both Buckner and Wilson were arrested for their crimes in November 2019.

