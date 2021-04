MASON CITY, Iowa - An accused car wash burglar is pleading guilty.

Jackie Lee Reich II, 33 of Mason City, was arrested for entering locked areas of Laser Wash in Mason City on November 13, 2020. Law enforcement says Reich caused more than $1,000 in property damage.

He's pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 25 in the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.