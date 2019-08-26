Clear

Guilty plea in Howard County car/motorcycle collision

Cresco man to be sentenced in October.

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading guilty for a car/motorcycle crash that left a woman with a broken foot.

Lonnie Joe Dishinger, 52 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea Monday to serious injury by vehicle and OWI-3rd offense. Law enforcement says Dishinger was riding his motorcycle on August 12, 2018, when he crossed the center line on 45th Street near Unity Avenue and hit a Dodge Neon.

Court documents say the driver of the Neon suffered 12 fractures in her foot and Dishinger’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time of the crash.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 28.

