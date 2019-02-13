Guilty plea in Hancock County sex abuse case

GARNER, Iowa – A Britt man charged with 28 sex crimes pleads guilty to four of them.
Jeromie Holland, 39, was accused in November 2018 of 14 counts of 2nd degree sex abuse and 14 counts of lascivious acts with a child. He has now entered guilty pleas to two of each.
Authorities say Holland sexually assaulted a female child 14 times between May 7 and November 2, 2018.
His trial was due to begin on February 20 but Hollands is now due to be sentenced on April 8 in Hancock County District Court.
