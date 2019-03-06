Guilty plea in Hancock County drug/gun arrests

GARNER, Iowa – A Klemme woman arrested in January has reached a plea deal.

Rachel Mae Harken, 42, is pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 2.

Harken was arrested on January 7 along with Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were made after the discovery of about 10 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with drug distribution.



Young is still pleading not guilty to two controlled substance violations and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Her trial is set to start on May 1.