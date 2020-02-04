Guilty plea in Hancock County drug arrest

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested after a traffic stop is pleading guilty to dealing drugs.

Mark Andrew Greiman, 58 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea in Hancock County District Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Grieman was pulled over on 235th Street on November 6, 2018, and a K9 unit detected 17 grams of meth in his vehicle.

His sentencing is set for March 3.