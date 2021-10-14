Guilty plea in Hancock County baseball bat assault

GARNER, Iowa – One of the men charged with a baseball bat beating is pleading guilty.

Kendrick Javon Allen Dyslin, 20 of Forest City, has entered a plea of guilty to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He’s been given a deferred judgment, two years of supervised probation, and an $855 civil penalty.



A deferred judgment means if Dyslin successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Dyslin and Justin Michael Wellik, 21 of Clear Lake, were both arrested for allegedly attacking a man on May 10 in Garner. Investigators say they went to confront the man about a Clear Lake burglary, jumped out of a car while wearing masks and assaulted the man. The victim says one of the masked men was punching him in the face while the other was hitting him with a baseball bat.

Wellik has pleaded not guilty to going armed with intent and willful injury causing bodily injury. His trial is scheduled to begin December 8 in Hancock County District Court.