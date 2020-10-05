Guilty plea in Goodhue County attempted murder case

RED WING, Iowa – A plea deal is struck in a Goodue County attempted murder case.

John Charles Roberts, 20 of Red Wing, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of 2nd degree assault. He had been charged with six felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, for an incident on May 21, 2019.

Roberts was accused of shooting a handgun in the area of Launa Avenue/Burton Street. Police say he fired out a window at a vehicle in the driveway and hit one person in the neck. Officers say the victim was able to speak with them after the shooting.

Investigators say Roberts had been drunk and fired out the window after a female cousin told him she had been assaulted by two men.

Roberts is now scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.