Guilty plea in Fillmore County meth bust

PRESTON, Minn. – One of the defendants in a Fillmore County drug bust has changed his plea.

Ted John Lord, 61 of Mabel, pleaded guilty Monday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. Charges of 3rd degree drug possession and two counts of 5th degree drug possession have been dismissed.

Lord and Angela Chamberlain, 44 of Neillsville, Wisconsin, were both arrested the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team raided a building in the 10000 block of County Road 113 in the village of Prosper on July 2, 2020. Authorities say 10 grams of meth and a trace amount of cocaine were found.

Chamberlain has pleaded not guilty to the same charges filed against Lord. His sentencing is set for April 12. Her trial date has not been set.