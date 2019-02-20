Guilty plea in Dodge County school bus collision

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of leaving the scene of a collision involving a school bus is pleading guilty.

Leif Elijah Haugland, 36 of Owatonna, was arrested on November 16, 2018. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report of a crash involving a school bus and a minivan where the minivan drove away at a high rate of speed. A deputy says he saw a minivan matching the description and turned on his lights and siren but it took several miles before it pulled over.

Haugland, the driver, was arrested and the deputy says Haugland had trouble standing and there was strong smell of alcohol coming from him. The Sheriff’s Office says a test found Haugland had a blood alcohol content of .16, twice the legal limit.

The deputy says Haugland’s minivan had a smashed windshield, substantial damage to the left front end, and showed yellow paint from the hood to the mid windshield. According to court documents, Haugland said he was interested in pressing charges against the bus driver for pulling out in front of him.

Haugland pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 3rd degree DWI. His sentencing is set for March 27 in Dodge County District Court.