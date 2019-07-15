Guilty plea in Clear Lake assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Ankeny woman is pleading guilty to an assault in Clear Lake.
Jennifer Kaye Casey, 41, was accused of using a cane and a flyswatter to hit a man on April 17, causing numerous cuts to the man’s arms, chest, and neck. Authorities say Casey also pulled a woman’s hair and pulled a chair out from under her. In addition, court documents state Casey spit on her victims.
She’s now pleaded guilty to assault resulting in injury. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 14.
