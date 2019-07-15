Clear

Guilty plea in Clear Lake assault

Jennifer Casey

Woman accused of beating a man with a cane and flyswatter.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 8:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Ankeny woman is pleading guilty to an assault in Clear Lake.

Jennifer Kaye Casey, 41, was accused of using a cane and a flyswatter to hit a man on April 17, causing numerous cuts to the man’s arms, chest, and neck. Authorities say Casey also pulled a woman’s hair and pulled a chair out from under her. In addition, court documents state Casey spit on her victims.

She’s now pleaded guilty to assault resulting in injury. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 14.

