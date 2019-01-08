Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Guilty plea in Charles City parking lot attack

Tasiana Stephens Tasiana Stephens

Authorities say victim threatened with a gun and hit in the head.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the people named as suspects in a parking lot assault is pleading guilty.

Tasiana Stephens, 29 of Charles City, and Tristan Walker were accused of attacking a woman on August 11, 2018, in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Street. Law enforcement says Stephens brought handgun from her apartment and gave it to Walker, who pointed it at the victim and struck her in the head. Stephens is also accused of punching the victim several times in the head.


Tristan Walker

Stephens was arrested on October 22, 2018, and eventually pleaded guilty to willful injury. Her sentencing is set for March 18, 2019.

Online court records do not list any arrest for Walker and Floyd County dispatch would not confirm if authorities are still looking for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events