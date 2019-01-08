Guilty plea in Charles City parking lot attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the people named as suspects in a parking lot assault is pleading guilty.

Tasiana Stephens, 29 of Charles City, and Tristan Walker were accused of attacking a woman on August 11, 2018, in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Street. Law enforcement says Stephens brought handgun from her apartment and gave it to Walker, who pointed it at the victim and struck her in the head. Stephens is also accused of punching the victim several times in the head.



Stephens was arrested on October 22, 2018, and eventually pleaded guilty to willful injury. Her sentencing is set for March 18, 2019.

Online court records do not list any arrest for Walker and Floyd County dispatch would not confirm if authorities are still looking for him.