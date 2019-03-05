Clear
Guilty plea in Charles City drug and gun arrests

Troy Bijani Troy Bijani

Investigation began with a stolen laptop.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 2:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of three men arrested after an investigation into a stolen laptop is pleading guilty.

Troy Lazaro Bijani, 22 of Mason City, entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft and has been sentenced to three to five years of probation.

Bijani was arrested on December 27, 2018, along with Xavier Frank, 24 or Charles City, and Robert Luckett III, 27 of Mason City. Charles City police say a social media ad about a laptop computer that had been reported stolen led them to find the laptop in a Milwaukee Street apartment, along with many stolen handguns and drug-related items. Police say other drugs and several more stolen guns were found when they pulled over Luckett for a traffic stop.

Frank is pleading not guilty is 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree theft. His trial is set to begin on April 2. Luckett III is scheduled to stand trial for possession of drug paraphernalia on March 20.

