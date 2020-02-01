CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to using a former employer’s credit cards.
James Robert Vilmain II, 37 of Cedar Falls, was accused of running up $3,491.39 in charges on credit cards belonging to C.H. Wilson Transport in Charles City. Vilmain was fired on May 1, 2019, but is accused of keeping two of the company’s credit cards.
Investigators say security video shows Vilmain at the same time and place where some of the illegal charges were made.
He’s pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 24.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
- Guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
- Grafton man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Rose Creek woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Mason City man to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Mason City man gets second sentence for credit card fraud
- Ex-employee arrested for using Charles City company's credit cards
- Charles City man arrested for Medicaid fraud
- Osage teen to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Guilty plea in injuries to baby in Charles City
Scroll for more content...