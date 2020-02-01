Guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to using a former employer’s credit cards.

James Robert Vilmain II, 37 of Cedar Falls, was accused of running up $3,491.39 in charges on credit cards belonging to C.H. Wilson Transport in Charles City. Vilmain was fired on May 1, 2019, but is accused of keeping two of the company’s credit cards.

Investigators say security video shows Vilmain at the same time and place where some of the illegal charges were made.

He’s pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 24.