Guilty plea in Buffalo Center stabbing

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to a North Iowa stabbing.
Joe Anthony Garcia, 31 of Wells, MN, is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 20 after pleading guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Law enforcement says Garcia stabbed a woman in the neck with a pocket knife on April 30 in Buffalo Center.
