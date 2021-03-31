Guilty plea in Bremer County collision which paralyzed a man

WAVERLY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a distracted driving crash that paralyzed a man.

Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 32 of Sumner, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bremer County District Court to serious injury by vehicle. That’s a class “D” felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Law enforcement says Nickerson was driving in the 3400 block of 140th Street on September 17, 2019 when she rear ended the vehicle driven by Jeffery Bloom. Investigators say Nickerson was having a Facebook Messenger conversation on her phone when she hit Bloom.

Court documents state the collision left Bloom paralyzed from the chest down.

Nickerson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.