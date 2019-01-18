AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused meth deal pleads guilty in Mower County.
Tha Im, 45 of Austin, is pleading guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he sold about 13 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant on May 9, 2018. Im was arrested in August 2018 and as part of a December 2018 plea deal, additional charges of 1st and 2nd degree drug sales were dismissed.
Im is now due to be sentenced on May 17.
Related Content
- Guilty plea in Austin meth sale
- Austin meth bust produces second guilty plea
- Guilty plea in Austin shooting
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth
- First guilty plea in Rochester meth arrests
- Not guilty plea in Byron meth arrest
- Guilty pleas in Rochester meth crimes
- Not guilty plea in Austin drug death
- Guilty plea in Austin sexual misconduct
Scroll for more content...