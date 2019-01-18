Clear
Guilty plea in Austin meth sale

Tha Im Tha Im

Highest count dismissed as part of plea deal.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused meth deal pleads guilty in Mower County.

Tha Im, 45 of Austin, is pleading guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he sold about 13 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant on May 9, 2018. Im was arrested in August 2018 and as part of a December 2018 plea deal, additional charges of 1st and 2nd degree drug sales were dismissed.

Im is now due to be sentenced on May 17.


