Guilty plea in Austin knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Faribault man is pleading guilty to a knife threat in Mower County.

Kristin Manuel Arredondo, 47, was arrested on February 4 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin police say they were called to an apartment in the 200 block of 1st Street SE by a man who accused Arredondo of swinging a knife at him.

Officers say the found a knife in the apartment the victim claimed was swung at him during an argument and also found Arredondo with a small amount of marijuana, a drug pipe, and rolling papers.

Arredondo has pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. His sentencing is set for October 8.