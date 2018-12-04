Clear
Guilty plea in Austin criminal sexual conduct

David Vasey David Vasey

Man to be sentenced in May 2019.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her car is pleading guilty.

David Benjamin Vasey, 21 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say a woman reported Vasey assaulting her in her car on July 17 until she was able to escape.

Vasey was arrested about an hour after the incident and police say he was uncooperative and had a blood alcohol content of .14 percent.

He is now due to be sentenced on May 9, 2019.

