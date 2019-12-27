Clear

Guilty plea in Austin case involving pot, pills, cash, and guns

Levi Wollschlager (left) and Abraham Cervantes-Paz
Second defendant still set for trial.

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a Mower County case involving drugs, guns, and the “dark web.”

Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz, 21 of Austin, is pleading guilty to one count of 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for March 5, 2020.

Cervantes-Paz was charged after the October 22 search of the home of Levi Willis Wollschlager, 21 of Austin. Police say they found 295.50 grams of marijuana, 9.5 alprazolam pills, $1,947 in cash, three pistols, two shotguns, about 500 rounds of pistol ammunition, 3.95 grams of MDMA (Molly), and 55 capsules containing MDMA, all of it belonging to Wollschlager.

Officers say Wollschlager admitted to buying the drugs on the “dark web” and selling the MDMA and alprazolam. Court documents state the serial numbers on one of the shotguns was partially removed.

Police say they also found a red bag which Wollschlager said belonged to Cervantes-Paz and which held 370.50 grams of marijuana, 82 alprazolam pills, and $794 in cash.

Wollschlager has pleaded not guilty to 4th degree drug possession, three counts of 5th degree drug possession, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and two counts of possession of firearms as a drug user. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2020.

