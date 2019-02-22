Clear
Guilty plea in Albert Lea church burglary

Kavin Whelan Kavin Whelan

Police say man was caught on surveillance video.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 1:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of a church break-in is pleading guilty.

Kavin Earl Whelan, 64 of Albert Lea, was arrested after a window was broken at Grace Lutheran Church on September 15, 2018. Police say there is surveillance video of Whelan riding his bike and carrying a large sledge hammer. The video reportedly shows Whelan going to the area where the window was broken and then he is shown inside the church with the sledge hammer.

Whelan is pleading guilty to 3rd degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.

There were at least nine church burglaries reported in Albert Lea in 2018.

