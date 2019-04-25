Guilty plea in Albert Lea Dairy Queen theft

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The former manager of the Albert lea Dairy Queen is pleading guilty to stealing from the store.

Jessica Ann Hayes, 35 of Waseca, was charged in October 2018 with felony theft. Police say she was seen on security video taking $2,681 from the store safe on June 4, 2017.

Hayes entered a guilty plea Thursday and is due to be sentenced on July 8.

Police say Hayes admitted to taking the money and using it to pay bills and about $100 in groceries.