Guilty plea in 100+ mph chase on the Avenue of the Saints

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Davenport man is pleading guilty in a high speed chase along the Avenue of the Saints.

Travis Deon Coleman, 38, has entered guilty pleas to eluding, OWI-1st offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. He was arrested after a 130 mile per hour pursuit on January 27. The Iowa State Patrol says Coleman tried to take the Eisenhower exit, went through the top of the overpass, and hit the gate used to close the interstate.

Even after that, the State Patrol says Coleman tried to drive away and a state trooper had to ram his vehicle to stop him.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 16.